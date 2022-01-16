Advertisement

Williams, Arkansas finish on 17-2 run, beat No. 12 LSU

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) shoots over LSU forward Darius Days (4) in the first half...
Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) shoots over LSU forward Darius Days (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jaylin Williams hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with slightly more than a minute to play, sending Arkansas over No. 12 LSU 65-58.

The Razorbacks ended the game on a 17-2 run in the final nine minutes. Arkansas won on the road for the first time this season and improved to 12-5 overall. Williams finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

JD Notae had 19 points for the Razorbacks. Eric Gaines had 14 points for LSU, which is 15-2.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amounts have been increased for northern Arkansas and decreased for parts of central Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow ending later this evening
A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle has been found dead in a Kansas federal prison.
Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle found dead in a Kansas federal prison
Winter Weather/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory issued for nearly all of the Ozarks
Gerald Keith Hoffman/Sheila Phillips: Stone County Sheriff's Office
Stone County, Mo. authorities arrest 2 in connection to a body found in Dade County
Robert Gentry
VIEWER PICTURES: See snapshots of Saturday’s snow in the Ozarks

Latest News

Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, chases down a loose ball in front of Texas A&M's Henry Coleman...
Coleman, Diarra lead Texas A&M’s rally past Missouri
Amounts have been increased for northern Arkansas and decreased for parts of central Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow ending later this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow ending later this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow ending later this evening
Springfield snowplows get ready for the snow
INSIDE LOOK: Springfield snowplow driver explains his passion, shows us what it’s like on the job
INSIDE LOOK: Springfield snowplow driver explains his passion, shows us what it’s like on the job