Williams, Arkansas finish on 17-2 run, beat No. 12 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jaylin Williams hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with slightly more than a minute to play, sending Arkansas over No. 12 LSU 65-58.

The Razorbacks ended the game on a 17-2 run in the final nine minutes. Arkansas won on the road for the first time this season and improved to 12-5 overall. Williams finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

JD Notae had 19 points for the Razorbacks. Eric Gaines had 14 points for LSU, which is 15-2.

