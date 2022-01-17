Chiefs look for revenge against Bills in AFC Divisional Round
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will square off next Sunday evening at Arrowhead.
Game time is set for 5:30 p.m.
Buffalo defeated Kansas City 38-10 in October at Arrowhead Stadium. It is also a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game, which the Chiefs won.
