Chiefs look for revenge against Bills in AFC Divisional Round

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, right, runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills safety...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, right, runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will square off next Sunday evening at Arrowhead.

Game time is set for 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo defeated Kansas City 38-10 in October at Arrowhead Stadium. It is also a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game, which the Chiefs won.

