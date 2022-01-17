Daughter speaks out after dogs attacked her mother while delivering mail in Barry County, Mo.

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said a postal worker and two others were attacked by three dogs just outside of Monett in early January.

The postal worker’s daughter says her mother is back in the hospital after getting COVID-19 while in the ER, but she is healing from her wounds.

Tiffany McLeod says her mother, 58-year-old Cynthia Able, has been working for the post office for more than two decades. She hasn’t had many problems until a dog attack put her in the hospital.

“She’s had like small dogs chase her around, but nothing like this,” said McLeod.

McLeod explains what her mother went through.

“Three dogs approached her growling and showing their teeth, that sort of thing. They knocked her down face first. Thankfully, they weren’t able to get like her face and everything,” said McLeod. “But all three of them had a hold of her at some point.”

McLeod said her mom’s injuries include bites to her arms, leg, a broken wrist, and lacerations to her head and leg.

Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd said two others were also injured during the dog attacks, but they are recovering as well. One of the dog owners was also injured while trying to help Able.

McLeod said her mother loved her job.

“Honestly just loves everything,” said McLeod. “She’s even an animal lover, too. So, this happening is just devastating.”

Sheriff Boyd said the dogs were recently released from the vet from a 10-day quarantine to make sure they don’t have rabies.

McLeod said she disagrees with the decision.

“I wouldn’t have wanted them back,” said McLeod. “Just because you don’t know if they’re going to do it again.”

The U.S. Postal Service released this statement to KY3 News on the dog attack:

Aggressive dog behavior poses a serious threat to postal employees and the community. Our message today is to highlight this serious issue and provide the public information on the do’s and don’ts of responsible dog ownership.

Pet owners should:

Remind their children not to take mail directly from a letter carrier as the dog may view the carrier as a threat.

When a letter carrier comes to the home, keep dogs:

Inside the house or behind a fence

Away from the door or in another room

On a leash

McLeod said she wants people who have pets to look out for mail carriers.

“Honestly, just be aware. If you think that you have a package coming, just try and keep them inside,” said McLeod.

McLeod also said people on her mother’s route can’t wait to see her again.

“They look forward to seeing her every day. She got some cards in the mail from some of their kids and things like that,” said McLeod.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.