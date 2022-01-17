Advertisement

Donors help out Humane Society of Southwest Missouri through Betty White Challenge

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Although beloved actress and comedian Betty White is gone, people across the globe are honoring her memory and love of animals with a special initiative.

Monday would have been White’s 100th birthday. To celebrate, pet lovers are making donations to animal welfare agencies as part of the Betty White Challenge.

It’s unclear who came up with the idea but it gained momentum quickly and has been a boon to many nonprofits.

Leaders with the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri say they’re grateful for all the help through the Betty White Challenge and hope it is here to stay.

“We’ve been shocked by how gracious everyone’s been,” said Katie Newcomb, Marketing Manager for the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri. “I really hope that this could turn into like a Giving Tuesday where it’s an annual thing where we just keep pushing it and honoring Betty White and everything she’s done. ”

Because the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is a nonprofit, administrators say they’re able to turn every $5 donation into the equivalent of $20. That money stays right here, helping local animals in need.

