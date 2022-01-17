FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Two mild days before arctic air moves in

With temperatures warming to the 40s today, we’ll start to see significant snow melt. Expect wet grounds and muddy yards as the snow clears. Enjoy the sunshine and the mild temperatures today and tomorrow because big changes move in Wednesday.

We'll see the snow melt today (KYTV)

Tomorrow’s temperatures will sit in the lower 50s. This will be the warmest day of the week ahead of an arctic cold front. Cold is is building in Canada and with a digging upper level trough, the cold air will spill into the Ozarks Wednesday.

Arctic air moves in for the mid-week (KYTV)

Because of the front, Wednesday’s “high” temperature will occur in the morning with readings in the 40s when you head out. Winds will pick up along the front, and light precipitation is expected. Dry air will keep any accumulations low. We’ll have cloud cover along the front and a few flurries are possible as well. Most notably, temperatures will plummet. We’ll be in the 30s around noon. Winds will gust upwards of 30mph in the afternoon as temperatures continue to fall to the 20s. Thursday will be even colder as highs sit in the 20s and much lower wind chill.

Arctic air and light showers Wednesday (KYTV)

We’ll hold onto the arctic air through Friday. By the weekend, temperatures will sit closer to the seasonal average. Expect highs in the 40s.

