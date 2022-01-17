Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Two mild days before arctic air moves in

Another cold front arrives Wednesday
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With temperatures warming to the 40s today, we’ll start to see significant snow melt. Expect wet grounds and muddy yards as the snow clears. Enjoy the sunshine and the mild temperatures today and tomorrow because big changes move in Wednesday.

We'll see the snow melt today
We'll see the snow melt today(KYTV)

Tomorrow’s temperatures will sit in the lower 50s. This will be the warmest day of the week ahead of an arctic cold front. Cold is is building in Canada and with a digging upper level trough, the cold air will spill into the Ozarks Wednesday.

Arctic air moves in for the mid-week
Arctic air moves in for the mid-week(KYTV)

Because of the front, Wednesday’s “high” temperature will occur in the morning with readings in the 40s when you head out. Winds will pick up along the front, and light precipitation is expected. Dry air will keep any accumulations low. We’ll have cloud cover along the front and a few flurries are possible as well. Most notably, temperatures will plummet. We’ll be in the 30s around noon. Winds will gust upwards of 30mph in the afternoon as temperatures continue to fall to the 20s. Thursday will be even colder as highs sit in the 20s and much lower wind chill.

Arctic air and light showers Wednesday
Arctic air and light showers Wednesday(KYTV)

We’ll hold onto the arctic air through Friday. By the weekend, temperatures will sit closer to the seasonal average. Expect highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department is investigating a man’s death Sunday afternoon in north...
Springfield police investigate man’s death in north Springfield
Courtesy: Netflix
Part I of fourth and final season of ‘Ozark’ premieres Friday
Murder investigation underway in Shannon County, relative charged in man’s death
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: No update from Missouri; Arkansas adds 5,300+ cases

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Don't get too used to these mild temps, cold air on the way
The Springfield Police Department is investigating a man’s death Sunday afternoon in north...
Springfield police release new details in death investigation, no charges yet announced
A massive fire overnight destroyed one family’s home in Mountain Grove, but investigators say...
Overnight fire destroys Mountain Grove home, no injuries reported
Joe Jett (R)
Northeast Arkansas Rep. Joe Jett will not seek reelection to seat