Laclede County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating a man wanted for felony hit & run

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a wanted man.

Alexander Reed is wanted for failing to appear on a felony hit & run charge.

If you have any information contact the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office at 417-532-2311.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office shared this post on Facebook regarding Alexander Reed:

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.