Advertisement

Laclede County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating a man wanted for felony hit & run

Alexander Reed is wanted for felony hit and run
Alexander Reed is wanted for felony hit and run(Laclede County Sheriff's Department)
By Marina Silva
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a wanted man.

Alexander Reed is wanted for failing to appear on a felony hit & run charge.

If you have any information contact the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office at 417-532-2311.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office shared this post on Facebook regarding Alexander Reed:

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department is investigating a man’s death Sunday afternoon in north...
Springfield police investigate man’s death in north Springfield
Courtesy: Netflix
Part I of fourth and final season of ‘Ozark’ premieres Friday
Murder investigation underway in Shannon County, relative charged in man’s death
We'll see the snow melt today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Two mild days before arctic air moves in
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: No update from Missouri; Arkansas adds 3,600 cases

Latest News

Mansion Theatre in Branson announces plans for film, TV, animation and music expansion
We'll see the snow melt today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tuesday: Pick Day of the Week
Donors help out Humane Society of Southwest Missouri through Betty White Challenge
Donors help out Humane Society of Southwest Missouri through Betty White Challenge