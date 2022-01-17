Laclede County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating a man wanted for felony hit & run
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a wanted man.
Alexander Reed is wanted for failing to appear on a felony hit & run charge.
If you have any information contact the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office at 417-532-2311.
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office shared this post on Facebook regarding Alexander Reed:
