Mansion Theatre in Branson announces plans for film, TV, animation and music expansion

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Mansion Theatre recently unveiled its plans for major expansion into the world of television, film, music and animation.

Mansion Entertainment Group CEO Larry Wilhite says there are numerous project underway by the Mansion Entertainment Group. One of the largest is the building of “Mansion Studios,” a motion picture and television studio complex that will be located on several hundred acres in Southwest Missouri.

“We are in the process of a 48,000-square feet [expansion] all the way down to 18,000 square feet [expansion] of sound stages,” said Wilhite. “Stages for symphony soundtrack production, VFX, and post production that will rival anything in Los Angeles.”

Wilhite says this includes “Mansion Animation” and “Mansion Sound.”

”Currently in production with a CGI animated short that will enter the world festivals later this year,” Wilhite said.

The entertainment team is also working on a major length animated musical. The group says “Mansion Sound” will open in late spring. He says the equipment used for Mansion Sound is not available anywhere else in the world, making the facility a one-of-a-kind destination for the industry.

With these additions, the Branson area can bring in more people and offer more jobs for production.

”When these companies come in, they bring a lot of work. They hire local, they’re going to impact our restaurants, our hotels, the building home industry and some may even move here and bring their families,” Wilhite said.

He says the Mansion Theatre show lineup for 2022 is growing and evolving. The mansion entertainment group says these additions will bring a new demographic to Branson as well.

”We have Disney that will be on the stage. We will be bringing in some more Broadway, and we’re creating an attraction to allow guests to enter an immersive fun journey into the background of film and development,” said Wilhite.

The exact location and opening of Mansion Studios will be announced at a later date.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.