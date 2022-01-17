Maries County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office offering free gun locks

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Maries County Sheriff’s Office is taking steps to promote gun safety in south-central Missouri.

The sheriff’s office is handing out free gun locks to anyone who requests one. When used properly, the locks are intended to prevent a gun from discharging.

In a Facebook post, Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman says his office has an “ample supply” of gun locks available and will provide them free of charge to anyone in need. People can request up to three gun locks from the sheriff’s office.

“Keeping our children safe around firearms is something we take safely and something we encourage in every home. One of the cheapest and most effective ways to keep a firearm safe is with a gun lock,” said the sheriff’s office.

If you need a gun lock, contact the Maries County Sheriff’s Office at 573-422-3381.

