Advertisement

Maries County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office offering free gun locks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Maries County Sheriff’s Office is taking steps to promote gun safety in south-central Missouri.

The sheriff’s office is handing out free gun locks to anyone who requests one. When used properly, the locks are intended to prevent a gun from discharging.

In a Facebook post, Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman says his office has an “ample supply” of gun locks available and will provide them free of charge to anyone in need. People can request up to three gun locks from the sheriff’s office.

“Keeping our children safe around firearms is something we take safely and something we encourage in every home. One of the cheapest and most effective ways to keep a firearm safe is with a gun lock,” said the sheriff’s office.

If you need a gun lock, contact the Maries County Sheriff’s Office at 573-422-3381.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle has been found dead in a Kansas federal prison.
Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle found dead in a Kansas federal prison
Warmer weather ahead for the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slightly warmer for your Monday. Much warmer Tuesday.
Robert Gentry
VIEWER PICTURES: See snapshots of Saturday’s snow in the Ozarks
CoxHealth seeks help from college, high school students amid COVID-19 surge
Police investigate armed robbery near Springfield motel

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) during the second half of an NFL football...
Fenton, Gordon among inactives for Chiefs, first-round matchup with Steelers underway
Springfield police investigate man’s death in north Springfield
Missouri state education board keeps 36-hour virtual learning rule
MLK March, Multicultural Festival planned in Springfield for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
MLK March, Multicultural Festival planned in Springfield for Martin Luther King Jr. Day