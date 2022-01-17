Advertisement

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to deliver State of the State address Wednesday afternoon

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the...
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. A judge on Tuesday, Aug. 31, sided with Gov. Parson in his decision in June to end several federal programs that provided enhanced jobless benefits for Missourians. The Republican governor said it was meant to prod people back to work, but Missouri Jobs With Justice, which filed suit on behalf of unemployed Missourians, said the decision was damaging to many people who lost work during the COVID-19 pandemic. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will deliver the 2022 State of the State address Wednesday afternoon from the Missouri State Capitol.

The speech will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday. It will be live-streamed on Gov. Parson’s Facebook page and the State of Missouri Facebook page.

Wednesday’s speech could address topics such as Missouri’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, legislative session priorities and the state’s budget plans.

Parson is currently serving his second term as Missouri governor. He took over the role in 2018 when former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned.

