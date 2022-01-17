Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to deliver State of the State address Wednesday afternoon

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will deliver the 2022 State of the State address Wednesday afternoon from the Missouri State Capitol.

The speech will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday. It will be live-streamed on Gov. Parson’s Facebook page and the State of Missouri Facebook page.

Wednesday’s speech could address topics such as Missouri’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, legislative session priorities and the state’s budget plans.

Parson is currently serving his second term as Missouri governor. He took over the role in 2018 when former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned.

