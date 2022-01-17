Advertisement

Missouri task force releases report with recommendations to support small businesses

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - A Missouri task force has released its final report of recommendations to support small businesses across the state.

In the report, the Show Me Strong Task Force analyzes small business trends and provides potential solutions related to workforce, supply chain, access to resources, broadband, and support for minority- and women-owned businesses.

“As our state’s economy has recovered, it’s important to continue to support our small businesses, which are the backbone of our economy,” said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. “We appreciate the work of the Show Me Strong Recovery Task Force members and the opportunities they identified to better address the challenges small businesses face. Their efforts have produced thoughtful recommendations designed to benefit hardworking business owners statewide.”

In addition to a seven-city listening tour, the Task Force worked closely with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis to analyze the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses across Missouri. The analysis confirmed that businesses in some industries, such as hospitality and retail, were particularly negatively affected, and businesses across all sectors are experiencing ongoing difficulties with hiring, supply chain issues, and workforce challenges.

The Task Force provided recommendations to help alleviate some of these issues. A few of the recommendations are summarized below:

  • Improve childcare availability and affordability to aid working families,
  • Expand and promote hospitality industry apprenticeships,
  • Update and promote Missouri’s Fast Track program,
  • Streamline small business interaction with state agencies by creating a “One-Stop Shop” business portal, and
  • Promote and enhance existing state programs and services to support small, women-, and minority-owned businesses

To view the full report of recommendations, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department is investigating a man’s death Sunday afternoon in north...
Springfield police investigate man’s death in north Springfield
Courtesy: Netflix
Part I of fourth and final season of ‘Ozark’ premieres Friday
Murder investigation underway in Shannon County, relative charged in man’s death
We'll see the snow melt today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Two mild days before arctic air moves in
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: No update from Missouri; Arkansas adds 5,300+ cases

Latest News

Donors help out Humane Society of Southwest Missouri through Betty White Challenge
A massive fire overnight destroyed one family’s home in Mountain Grove, but investigators say...
Overnight fire destroys Mountain Grove home, five escape without injuries
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the...
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to deliver State of the State address Wednesday afternoon
We'll see the snow melt today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Two mild days before arctic air moves in