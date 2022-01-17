Overnight fire destroys Mountain Grove home, no injuries reported

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A massive fire overnight destroyed one family’s home in Mountain Grove, but investigators say no one was hurt.

The Mountain Grove Fire Department responded to a fully-involved house fire around 3 a.m. Monday. Everyone inside the home escaped safely before the fire intensified.

It’s unclear how or when the fire started. Mountain Grove firefighters shared several photos of the blaze on their Facebook page that show major damage to most of the house.

The Norwood Fire Department and TCMH EMS also assisted at the scene.

