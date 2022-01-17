Advertisement

SILVER ADVISORY: Carter County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office searching for man reported missing

Danny Jones, 69, disappeared from an area in Fremont around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Danny Jones, 69, disappeared from an area in Fremont around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KY3) - The Carter County Sheriff’s Office issued a SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing.

Danny Jones, 69, disappeared from an area in Fremont around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Jones suffers from dementia. He left in a green and beige 1994 Jeep Wrangler with Missouri license plate 6ABD61. He is likely traveling with a small dog. He has recently made statements indicating he wanted to return to a former residence in Dunklin county. He does not have a cell phone with him.

Contact 911 or call the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 573-323-4510 if you have any information on his disappearance.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle has been found dead in a Kansas federal prison.
Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle found dead in a Kansas federal prison
Warmer weather ahead for the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slightly warmer for your Monday. Much warmer Tuesday.
Robert Gentry
VIEWER PICTURES: See snapshots of Saturday’s snow in the Ozarks
CoxHealth seeks help from college, high school students amid COVID-19 surge
Police investigate armed robbery near Springfield motel

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates with teammates after catching a...
Mahomes tosses 5 touchdowns, Chiefs open playoffs with win over Steelers
Weak disturbance early Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slightly warmer for your Monday. Much warmer Tuesday.
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. releases interactive COVID-19 testing map
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. releases interactive COVID-19 testing map