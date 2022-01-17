SILVER ADVISORY: Carter County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office searching for man reported missing

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KY3) - The Carter County Sheriff’s Office issued a SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing.

Danny Jones, 69, disappeared from an area in Fremont around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Jones suffers from dementia. He left in a green and beige 1994 Jeep Wrangler with Missouri license plate 6ABD61. He is likely traveling with a small dog. He has recently made statements indicating he wanted to return to a former residence in Dunklin county. He does not have a cell phone with him.

Contact 911 or call the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 573-323-4510 if you have any information on his disappearance.

