Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. releases interactive COVID-19 testing map

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Health officials say we are in the middle of the region’s third COVID-19 surge as the Omicron variant rapidly increases around the Ozarks.

At-home tests and testing locations can be hard to find. Because of that, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department recently released a map with COVID-19 testing sites near you to help. CLICK HERE for the interactive map.

The map outlines testing sites all across Greene County. While navigating through the website, you can find details on the types of testing the location offers, in addition to addresses, phone numbers and turn-around times for receiving your result.

“It was not the easiest to find a test,” said local resident Anita Donal. “We were hoping for an at-home test but that is impossible to get. I wish we would’ve known about the map beforehand.”

The tool also tells you if appointments are required or if walk-ins are allowed.

The map breaks down the different types of COVID-19 tests to help you better understand what is available.

Right now, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports a rolling seven-day average of 463 new COVID-19 cases per day in Greene County.

“It’s super important if you are having symptoms. Absolutely get tested. You need to quarantine and make sure you are not exposing it to the population that is hit the hardest,” said Donal.

Another great tool on the health department’s website is a whole section dedicated on to the different types of tests. To visit that page, CLICK HERE.

