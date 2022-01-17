Springfield Multicultural Festival and march will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two events will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Springfield on Monday. The Springfield Branch of the NAACP will host a MLK March starting at the Jordan Valley Ice Park. Unite Publication will host the Springfield Multicultural Festival.

The march kicks off at 8 a.m. outside of the Jordan Valley Ice Park and the march will begin at 9 a.m. The event is called “Creating the Beloved Community.” President Kai Sutton said Dr. King Jr.’s words are the inspiration for the march.

Dr. King once said, “Our goal is to create a beloved community, and this will require a qualitative change in our souls as well as a quantitative change in our lives.”

Sutton said the event will travel over the historic Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge to Park Central Square. The NAACP will collect socks, coats and gloves for those in need. A COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Pitts Chapel will take place following the event.

The 25th annual Springfield Multicultural Festival kicks off this Monday at 12:30 p.m. virtually. The event will showcase different cultures through music and dance performances. Normally the event generates thousands of people but because of the pandemic it will be streamed online for the second year in a row.

“I hope that people will come away with that appreciation and an understanding of the diverse talent and resources that we have here in the Springfield and southwest Missouri area,” said organizer Samuel Knox. “We’re resource rich and sometimes we just need a way to put that on stage and highlight.”

Click here to stream the event for free. KY3 anchor Maria Neider will host the festival.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.