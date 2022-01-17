Springfield police release new details in death investigation, no charges yet announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police have released new details as officers continue to investigate a man’s death from Sunday afternoon.

The man who died Sunday afternoon was previously involved in a physical altercation with a family member at a home in north Springfield, according to a police report.

One man was arrested and booked into the Greene County Jail for domestic assault. Police have not identified the victim or formally announced charges in the investigation.

Officers initially responded to a disturbance call in the 2200 block of North Kansas Expressway around 1 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a medical emergency.

Police say the man suffering the medical emergency had been involved in an altercation with another person prior to being found by officers. However, investigators say the medical emergency wasn’t evident with any signs of an assault based on the preliminary investigation.

The man who suffered the medical emergency was rushed to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead. The exact cause of the man’s death has not yet been determined.

“The contributing factors to the cause of death will be determine through further investigations and an autopsy,” according to a Springfield police report released Monday.

Police have questioned one person of interest. An investigation involving the SPD criminal investigations unit is ongoing.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

