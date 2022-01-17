Advertisement

Vaccine clinic follows MLK march in Springfield

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Following Monday’s Martin Luther King March in Springfield, the NAACP hosted a vaccine clinic.

The group says having the clinic on MLK Day makes sense.

“Martin Luther King was so much about making sure people were coming together, that people were caring for one another,” Kimberly Berry says. “And one of the best ways to care for one another is to make sure we are all healthy.”

The Historical Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church, along with Jordan Valley and the NAACP, hoped Monday’s clinic would be a success and that people from all walks of life would take the time to honor MLK in this way.

The event trailed behind numbers from the CDC showing that previous huge disparities in those getting the vaccine are narrowing. White people now make up a smaller share of those vaccinated. Black and Hispanic people closing that gap.

“As far as people of color who work in the health care industry, they have spent a lot of time educating their friends, their neighbor, their family, and so I think that has contributed,” Berry added.

