Wright County Sheriff’s Office responding to search in Seymour, Mo. conservation area

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are involved in a search Monday afternoon in a conservation area in Seymour.

Authorities did not specify the location, but tell KY3 the search could take a few hours.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

