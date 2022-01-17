Wright County Sheriff’s Office responding to search in Seymour, Mo. conservation area
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are involved in a search Monday afternoon in a conservation area in Seymour.
Authorities did not specify the location, but tell KY3 the search could take a few hours.
Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.