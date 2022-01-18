Beer truck flips over on I-44 west of Springfield, Mo.

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A semi-truck carrying beer crashed on I-44 near mile marker 66 west of Springfield Monday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver hit the end of a bridge, his truck flipped over. The driver walked away from the crash.

Two other crashes happened in the same area. The driver of a car hit a parked Greene County Sheriff’s Department cruiser, and then a driver ran into debris on the interstate. No one was hurt in either of those incidents.

