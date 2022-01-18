Advertisement

ENDANGERED PERSONS ADVISORY: Wright County Sheriff’s Office searching for mother & son

Danika Noble, 38, and her son, Dakota, 7, disappeared Monday.
Danika Noble, 38, and her son, Dakota, 7, disappeared Monday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate a mother and son they say were victims of domestic abuse.

Danika Noble, 38, and her son, Dakota, 7, disappeared Monday.

Investigators say she is driving a white 2012 Chevy Malibu. Investigators pinged her phone in the Gainesville, Mo. area around 10 p.m. Monday. They believe her phone has since been shut off.

Investigators say her husband, Justin Noble, 35, is wanted on a domestic assault warrant. Investigators say he is known to be violent.

Investigators say her husband, Justin Noble, 35, is wanted on a domestic assault warrant.
Investigators say her husband, Justin Noble, 35, is wanted on a domestic assault warrant.(KY3)

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office asks you to contact them at 417-547-7182 or your local police department if you see any of the three.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Netflix
Part I of fourth and final season of ‘Ozark’ premieres Friday
Cedar Gap Conservation Area.
Wright County Sheriff’s Office locates body of man missing in Seymour, Mo. conservation area
The Springfield Police Department is investigating a man’s death Sunday afternoon in north...
Springfield police release new details in death investigation, no charges yet announced
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Alexander Reed is wanted for felony hit and run
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating a man wanted for felony hit & run

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles up field during the second half...
Allen vs. Mahomes revisited as Bills face Chiefs once more
A push of very cold air will arrive on Wednesday behind a cold front.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice today, nasty tomorrow
Another arctic blast arrives Wednesday
Beer truck turns onto its side near Springfield
Beer truck flips over on I-44 west of Springfield, Mo.