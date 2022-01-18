Ex-utility clerk for the city of Forsyth charged with stealing

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - The former utility clerk for the city of Forsyth faces a felony count of stealing.

Investigators say Carla D. Combs stole $2,000 in utility deposits from the city.

An audit last year by State Auditor Nicole Galloway uncovered money was missing between May 2019 and November 2019. The audit helped the Taney County Sheriff’s Office investigate the case.

“The audits from my office have led to 80 criminal charges over the last seven years against public officials and have been an invaluable tool to fight fraud and corruption,” Auditor Galloway said. “I’m proud of the work done by our Public Corruption and Fraud Division to uncover the missing funds and to work with local law enforcement to bring justice for the citizens of Forsyth.”

In December, the State Auditor’s Office issued a follow-up report on Forsyth to measure progress made on the 12 recommendations of the original audit, which had given a rating of “poor.” The follow-up report found city officials had either implemented or were in the process of implementing all of the recommendations. Auditor Galloway said she was encouraged the city was taking the steps to better protect taxpayer resources, and that their action was another sign that audits get results.

She appears in court on February 10.

