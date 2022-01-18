Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today’s temps are great, then the arctic air returns...

Frigid temperatures Wednesday through Friday
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Today is the best day of the week! Take advantage of the warmer temperatures in the mid-50s because cold air arrives tomorrow. Expect a few scattered clouds this afternoon, and breezy winds from the south. Any snow leftover from the weekend storm will likely finish melting today.

Get outside! Today is the warmest day of the week
Get outside! Today is the warmest day of the week(KYTV)

Tomorrow’s forecast is a tricky one due to the timing of the precipitation, cold temperatures, and wind chill. We’ll start the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. So technically, our “high” for the day will occur in the morning.

Falling temperatures Wednesday due to the cold front
Falling temperatures Wednesday due to the cold front(KYTV)
A strong north wind will push the wind chill into the teens by afternoon Wednesday.
A strong north wind will push the wind chill into the teens by afternoon Wednesday.(KY3)

Cloud cover will increase ahead of a southerly moving cold front. This cold front will push in colder air and transition the rain to mixed precipitation or light snow. A few slick spots may develop on the roadways as the rain transitions. However, this won’t be a widespread issue, so no First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday.

May see light wintry precip early Wednesday
May see light wintry precip early Wednesday(KYTV)
A light glazing could lead to slick roads
A light glazing could lead to slick roads(KYTV)

By the mid-afternoon temperatures will sit in the 20s with a wind chill in the teens and single digits. Winds will come from the north, gusting upwards of 30mph. Thursday morning will be bitter as the wind chill plummets, and temperatures bottom out at 9°. There won’t be much improvement in the temperatures on Thursday afternoon. The air will only warm to the mid-20s. Friday stays cold, however, you can expect improvement this weekend when highs return to the 40s.

