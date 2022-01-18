Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. makes surgical masks available for free

Health leaders say masks offer better protection from COVID-19.
(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/news release from Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept.) - As the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 makes its way through Greene County, having access to high-quality face masks may not be possible for many members of our community.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department partnered with local organizations to distribute 50,000 surgical masks to the community as part of the Slow the Surge campaign. In addition to up to 50 masks per family, families will also receive a COVID-19 care kit that will include information on COVID-19 prevention, a digital thermometer, tissues, and hand sanitizer.

Members of the public can receive masks at Springfield-Greene County Library branches in Springfield starting Tuesday, Jan. 18. This includes:

  • The Library Center, 4653 S Campbell Ave.
  • The Library Station, 235 N. Kansas Expy.
  • Midtown Carnegie, 397 E. Central St.
  • Park Central, 128 Park Central Sq.
  • Schweitzer Brentwood, 2214 Brentwood Blvd.

Masks and COVID-19 kits can be picked up at Springfield-Greene County Library branches in Ash Grove, Fair Grove, Republic, Strafford, and Willard later this week.

Select organizations that serve populations unlikely to have access to high-quality face masks will also have masks available to their participants, such as organizations that serve unsheltered members of the community and food pantries. Organizations willing to distribute masks to individuals with low access can contact coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone over the two-years-old wear a mask indoors, especially in areas of substantial or high transmission. Face masks should completely cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly. When worn properly, any mask gives a person some protection against COVID-19, but a higher-quality mask, like a surgical, N95, or KN95, provides a higher level of protection against transmission. These masks include filtration systems that prevent you from inhaling virus particles in the air.

