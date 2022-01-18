Freed Missouri inmate Kevin Strickland sues over medical care in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate who was freed from prison in November after serving more than 40 years for a triple murder he didn’t commit is suing a company that provides medical care to inmates.

Kevin Strickland alleges in his lawsuit that medical decisions made by Corizon while he was in prison left him dependent on a wheelchair. KMBC-TV reports the lawsuit alleges Corizon workers at the Crossroads Correctional Center and Western Missouri Correctional Center repeatedly denied, delayed, or rejected his requests for medical care for spinal stenosis and neurologic problems.

Strickland is seeking a jury trial and damages related to his treatment. Corizon officials did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

