Advertisement

Freed Missouri inmate Kevin Strickland sues over medical care in prison

A judge has freed Kevin Strickland, a Kansas City man who spent over 40 years in prison for a...
A judge has freed Kevin Strickland, a Kansas City man who spent over 40 years in prison for a triple murder he denied having any involvement with.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate who was freed from prison in November after serving more than 40 years for a triple murder he didn’t commit is suing a company that provides medical care to inmates.

Kevin Strickland alleges in his lawsuit that medical decisions made by Corizon while he was in prison left him dependent on a wheelchair. KMBC-TV reports the lawsuit alleges Corizon workers at the Crossroads Correctional Center and Western Missouri Correctional Center repeatedly denied, delayed, or rejected his requests for medical care for spinal stenosis and neurologic problems.

Strickland is seeking a jury trial and damages related to his treatment. Corizon officials did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Gap Conservation Area.
Wright County Sheriff’s Office locates body of man missing in Seymour, Mo. conservation area
Courtesy: Netflix
Part I of fourth and final season of ‘Ozark’ premieres Friday
The Springfield Police Department is investigating a man’s death Sunday afternoon in north...
Springfield police release new details in death investigation, no charges yet announced
Alexander Reed is wanted for felony hit and run
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating a man wanted for felony hit & run
May see light wintry precip early Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today’s temps are great, then the arctic air returns...

Latest News

Surgical face mask
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. makes surgical masks available for free
Students taking home technology for alternative method of learning
Willard School District shifts to virtual learning for rest of the week
COVID-19 Testing
Weekly statewide testing site moves in Springfield; get reimbursement for at-home testing too
Weekly statewide testing site moves in Springfield; get reimbursement for at-home testing too