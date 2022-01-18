Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object to their identities being revealed.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is no longer protecting the names of eight men involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s operation.

Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object to their identities being revealed.

The men are listed as “John Does” in a 2015 civil lawsuit brought against Maxwell by Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre’s allegations imply the men were involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of minor girls between 1994 and 2004.

Although Epstein is reputed to have had many rich and powerful friends, none have been specifically implicated in court.

The final decision on releasing their names is up to Federal Judge Loretta Preska.

The letter was written the same day another federal judge allowed Giuffre’s case to move forward against Prince Andrew.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Gap Conservation Area.
Wright County Sheriff’s Office locates body of man missing in Seymour, Mo. conservation area
Courtesy: Netflix
Part I of fourth and final season of ‘Ozark’ premieres Friday
The Springfield Police Department is investigating a man’s death Sunday afternoon in north...
Springfield police release new details in death investigation, no charges yet announced
Alexander Reed is wanted for felony hit and run
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating a man wanted for felony hit & run
A push of very cold air will arrive on Wednesday behind a cold front.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice today, nasty tomorrow

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shown Thursday. Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid...
Blinken to meet with senior Russian as Ukraine tensions soar
MSU is expecting an increase of COVID-19 cases after students traveled or gathered with friends...
Missouri State prepared for COVID-19 spike as students return for spring semester
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers arrest 2 in marijuana bust
A house in Washington state was knocked off of its foundation early Monday morning.
House slides off foundation in Washington state