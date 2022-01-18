HyVee hiring 450+ for a new store opening in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The new HyVee in southeast Springfield is expected to open in the next six weeks, bringing with it hundreds of new jobs.

HyVee is trying to hire 450 full and part-time workers on top of many who have already been hired for the store located on East Sunshine.

The Missouri Job center will host open interviews Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It hosted interviews Tuesday too.

“We’re doing interviews to hire up close up to 600 employees for the new Springfield East Sunshine store for HyVee food stores,” said Jim Ditchler, HyVee store director. “We’re going to have roughly 25 different departments inside and it’s our new flagship store for HyVee that’s got all the bells and whistles with it.”

The store director says they will continue to hire if they can’t fill all the positions and it will not delay the opening. Ditchler says the hourly wage will stay competitive with the market.

”I’m very intrigued by employee-owned companies and hear good things about them,” said Karla Carlson. “I shop a lot in HyVee and I go in there and the people are happy that work there.”

