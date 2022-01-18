Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol mistakenly sends out ‘Batman’ alert

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No, there is not a city in Missouri named ‘Gotham City.’

The Missouri Highway Patrol mistakenly sent out an alert about the driver of a purple/green 1978 Dodge wanted out of Gotham City. Staff at the Missouri Highway Patrol said the alert was meant to be an internal test.

The state uses the alert to notify you of Amber Alerts or other special safety risks.

