Missouri Highway Patrol troopers arrest 2 in marijuana bust

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol arrested two from California in a large marijuana bust.

The bust happened after a traffic stop in Webster County.

Investigators say they confiscated 187 pounds of pot from the vehicle. The two men from California face drug trafficking charges.

Troopers say this is another example of our troopers looking beyond the initial stop.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.