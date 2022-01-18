Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol troopers arrest 2 in marijuana bust

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol arrested two from California in a large marijuana bust.

The bust happened after a traffic stop in Webster County.

Investigators say they confiscated 187 pounds of pot from the vehicle. The two men from California face drug trafficking charges.

Troopers say this is another example of our troopers looking beyond the initial stop.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Gap Conservation Area.
Wright County Sheriff’s Office locates body of man missing in Seymour, Mo. conservation area
Courtesy: Netflix
Part I of fourth and final season of ‘Ozark’ premieres Friday
The Springfield Police Department is investigating a man’s death Sunday afternoon in north...
Springfield police release new details in death investigation, no charges yet announced
Alexander Reed is wanted for felony hit and run
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating a man wanted for felony hit & run
A push of very cold air will arrive on Wednesday behind a cold front.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice today, nasty tomorrow

Latest News

MSU is expecting an increase of COVID-19 cases after students traveled or gathered with friends...
Missouri State prepared for COVID-19 spike as students return for spring semester
Justin Noble/Wright County Sheriff's Office
Wright County Sheriff’s Office locates missing mother and son; searching for man wanted for domestic violence warrant
Everett Stubbert, 33, faces charges of murder and armed criminal action in the stabbing death...
Shannon County, Mo. investigators release a motive in deadly stabbing
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles up field during the second half...
Allen vs. Mahomes revisited as Bills face Chiefs once more