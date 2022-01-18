Advertisement

Missouri State prepared for COVID-19 spike as students return for spring semester

MSU is expecting an increase of COVID-19 cases after students traveled or gathered with friends...
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday marks the first day of class for the spring semester at Missouri Sate University. David Hall, Director of Safety is expecting a spike in COVID-19 cases because students and staff either traveled or visited with friends and family over the holiday break.

”We started beginning scenario planning on what we would do,” said Hall. “The fortunate thing we have about this semester is this is really the same as what we’ve been doing before. So now it’s going to be at a faster pace and it’s going to be at a higher scale. We’re not having to learn new things like we were back in the spring of 2020.”

Hall said there’s a few options for students who live on campus before they move back in. If students aren’t vaccinated, they’re required to either take a test or move into another on campus housing facility to quarantine. He said COVID-19 tests will be available for students.

If a student tests positive upon arrival, they’re able to isolate at home or in a housing facility provided by MSU. Students who are vaccinated or who have tested positive in the last 90 days don’t have to provide a test.

He said staff are prepared if students are out of school due to testing positive.

“We’ve just got a great group that are willing to work with students and understand the situation that we’re in,” said Hall. “We can really make it where it’s still a quality learning environment. We’ve got to have some flexibility with our students as we go through this.”

Hall said masking is required in the classroom but not in the residence halls.

