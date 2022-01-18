Modot wants input on making intersections safer along Missouri 125 in Strafford

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) -MoDOT is seeking public input on Missouri Route 125 improvements that are being evaluated to reduce traffic delays and increase safety at various intersections in Strafford.

You can view the proposed changes and take part in a virtual meeting by clicking on the link below.

Public comments will be taken through January 31.

For those unable to access the online meeting, they are encouraged to contact MoDOT’s Southwest District Office at 417-895-7600 and accommodations will be made to share the information and gather feedback.

