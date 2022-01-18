Advertisement

Modot wants input on making intersections safer along Missouri 125 in Strafford

(Source: MoDOT)
(Source: MoDOT)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) -MoDOT is seeking public input on Missouri Route 125 improvements that are being evaluated to reduce traffic delays and increase safety at various intersections in Strafford.

You can view the proposed changes and take part in a virtual meeting by clicking on the link below.

Virtual Hearing on Missouri 125 Intersection Improvements

Public comments will be taken through January 31.

For those unable to access the online meeting, they are encouraged to contact MoDOT’s Southwest District Office at 417-895-7600 and accommodations will be made to share the information and gather feedback.

