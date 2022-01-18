Nearby residents voice concern with the Kansas Expressway expansion project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield physician filed a second lawsuit against the Greene County Commission for fraud and ecological harm concerning the Kansas Expressway expansion project.

The Greene County Commission signed a contract allowing construction crews to begin construction back in December. MoDOT approved its lowest bid of $15.7 million for Phase 1 construction, almost $6 million under the engineer’s cost estimate of $21.6 million.

Crews will divide construction into two phases. Phase 1 will stretch from Republic Road to Plainview Road. Phase 2 will stretch from Plainview Road to Farm Road 190. Crews must finish construction on Phase 1 by November 1, 2023. Phase 2 will start shortly after its finished with completion in the spring of 2025.

City and county leaders hope this eases traffic congestion on southbound roads such as Campbell Avenue.

”There’s so much traffic here in the afternoons going to Nixa, it’s very heavy in the afternoons,” said one resident near Cox Road in southwest Springfield.

The right-of-way for the project is mere feet from several residential properties.

”Nice properties, and now you’re going to put a major thoroughfare right through it,” an anonymous local questioned. “There’s gotta be a better way.“

”We’re certainly sensitive to the fact that there are a lot of homes and other developments along the corridor that are close by to the road construction,” said Adam Humphrey, the Greene County Assistant Highway Administrator. “We obviously work closely with a contractor and try to minimize impacts to folks.”

Along with that, a Springfield physician filed a lawsuit after having a geotechnical survey done on the location of the project.

”There are tons of caves, sinkholes, and open collapses.” said Dr. Gil Mobley, who lives near the construction site. ”This is mentioned in here from this geology report from the PPI. Does a superintendent from the Kansas Expressway extension know about it, no! So what they’re doing is building a giant highway over sinkholes, open collapses and domes.”

Officials from Greene County were unavailable to speak on the latest complaints.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.