Ozark School District closes for the week after cases of COVID-19 spike

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark School District announced on Tuesday it will close its schools through the week because of cases of COVID-19.

The district decided against going virtual for the days. District leaders will assess cases and let parents know about classroom plans next week on Sunday, January 23.

The district released this letter to parents:

Ozark families,

We have hoped for the best, but we have prepared for the worst. Our staff absences have reached the point that we cannot effectively maintain operations and we must temporarily close our doors districtwide. Our staff has worked tirelessly to keep this from happening, but we believe this is in our best interest. Our goal now is for our community to focus on getting healthy.

We will close Wednesday, Jan. 19 - Friday, Jan. 21, and there will be NO virtual learning. Friday will actually be our fifth weather/COVID closure, however, with our current illness rate, we will not implement virtual learning on Friday. At this point, students would not have to make up that day. However, that could change if we have too many more weather/COVID closure days.

We are hoping this break will help give people time to get healthy and drastically decrease our students and staff absence numbers. We believe in-person learning is what’s best for our students, and at this point, we plan to be back in person on Monday, Jan. 24. We will notify families on Sunday, Jan. 23 of our status.

Many types of illness, including COVID-19, are running through our buildings. If you are not feeling well, please stay home, rest, and get better.

Activities

Activities will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Coaches and sponsors will let you know if an event is canceled or rescheduled.

OTC, GOCAPS & MOCAP

OTC classes currently remain in session. OHS students enrolled in OTC courses will need to attend as scheduled.

Students enrolled in GOCAPS will continue their normal GOCAPS schedule.

Students enrolled in online MOCAP classes should continue their online courses unless their online instructor tells them otherwise.

