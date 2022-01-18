Advertisement

The Place: Pedal into 2022 with CycleBar in Springfield

By Alyssa Kelly
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Britney Davis with CycleBar brought a couple bikes to The Place studio and we’re getting a first-hand experience of what cycling is like. FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY: Use Code KY3 at checkout for 25% off your purchase. https://www.cyclebar.com/location/springfield-east

