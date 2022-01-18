Republic School District closes schools Wednesday, virtual rest of the week

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic School District changed its schedule for classes after reporting a spike in COVID-19 illnesses among faculty and students.

The district announced it will close its schools Wednesday to allow teachers to prepare to go virtual for Thursday and Friday. District leaders noted nearly 100 employee absences by the end of the day Tuesday.

The district released this letter to families:

Republic School District Families and Employees,

Earlier today we sent out THIS MESSAGE regarding the increase of illness in our district. While we are seeing some student illnesses, our employees are largely being impacted by COVID-19, influenza, and other illnesses. As the day has progressed, more employees have become ill which means we continue to have more and more unfilled vacancies to cover our classrooms, bus routes, kitchens, etc. We started the day with 84 employee absences and ended with nearly 100. Because of this increase in illness-related absences and the shortage of substitutes, Republic School District will implement the following plan for the remainder of the week:

Wednesday, January 19: A “no school” day for students and a “workday” for teachers to prepare for AMI learning on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday, January 20 and Friday, January 21: AMI learning days for students.

The goal in implementing this plan is to provide employees who are currently ill time to recover in hopes of reducing overall illness and reducing the need for substitutes.

Important Information about AMI learning:

Teachers will provide information and instructions to students and parents about remote learning through normal classroom communication tools by 3 p.m. on Wednesday (Seesaw, etc.).

RMS and RHS student assignments will be posted to Canvas by 7:30 a.m. on each day of AMI learning. EC and elementary teachers will post by 8:30 a.m.

Take note, our students work with these electronic learning tools (Canvas, Google Classroom, etc) regularly. They will be comfortable using these tools remotely as well.

AMI learning will consist of students independently completing teacher-provided assignments and activities through online tools (Canvas, Google Classroom, etc.) and/or paper packets. No “class meetings” will be held. Students will work at their own pace remotely.

AMI learning days are considered “mandatory,” as in regular school attendance will be taken. Students who do not participate in the provided instruction will be counted absent.

Teachers will be available throughout the AMI day via email or Google Meet for assistance if needed.

EC and elementary: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

RMS and RHS: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wifi hotspots are available in limited supply to pick up at each school building for families who indicated the need for internet support at the beginning of the school year.

Other Important Details:

Due to staff shortages, STRIPES 360 care will not be available on Wednesday. However, we are working to make a limited number of spaces available for current K-5 Tiger STRIPES families to be open on Thursday and Friday. Current STRIPES 360 families will be notified tomorrow at noon with registration details. Enrollment will open at this time and will be first come first serve.

If you or someone you know is interested in subbing, WE NEED YOU!!!! Visit https://penmac.lpages.co/penmac-education/ for details.

Free sack meals for students (including breakfast and lunch items) will be available for pick-up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at Republic Middle School. To pick up meals follow the traffic map below (same route as in the past) to the backside of RMS. Stay in your vehicle and a food service employee will bring you the meals needed.

