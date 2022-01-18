Schools in the Ozarks react to CDC suggestion to cancel sports seasons

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - New recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include canceling some school sports and activities.

Parents hope this year to avoid a repeat of the spring of 2020.

“Girls her age lost all the second half of their sophomore year,” Lance Brumley explains of his daughter’s track and field season at Nixa High School in 2020. “It’s really important that she gets a chance to compete.”

This year is her senior year. Brumley hopes that won’t be the case. Those in charge of making those calls at Nixa High School understand and want to prevent any season from slowing down.

“Our practice protocols are keeping time limits on the things that we do where we’re having close contact with students” Brandon Clark, Activities Director for Nixa Public Schools says. They are fogging and doing routine cleanings too. They are also putting in a lot of effort to keep students safe on transportation by keeping them spaced out.”

Clark says when it comes to sports, it’s so much more than just playing sports.

“It gives them a purpose to maybe sit in those classes where they may not enjoy as much and be able to make the grades they need to make,” Clark says.

Brumley agrees.

“Sports and athleticism give them that outlet to compete and be themselves,” he says. “Just to lose that would be a huge hit.”

The district will be looking at each sport on an individual basis to decide if they will pull any.

Republic and Ozark say they are also monitoring numbers at this time.

“We are currently reviewing information to see what this means for Ozark,” said Supt. Chris Bauman of the Ozark School District. “It’s too new to have any decisions made at this point.”

Tuesday Springfield Public Schools announced it closed school through the rest of the week because of an increase in illnesses. The district canceled all middle school sports until Saturday. Freshmen and JV stand-alone games are also canceled. For high schools, activities are being monitored and will be looked at on a sports-by-sports basis.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.