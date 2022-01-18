Advertisement

Shannon County, Mo. investigators release a motive in deadly stabbing

Everett Stubbert, 33, faces charges of murder and armed criminal action in the stabbing death...
Everett Stubbert, 33, faces charges of murder and armed criminal action in the stabbing death of David Alley, 48, of Eminence.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a Shannon County man admitted to killing his brother-in-law over a domestic abuse allegation.

Everett Stubbert, 33, faces charges of murder and armed criminal action in the stabbing death of David Alley, 48, of Eminence.

Investigators found Alley’s body in a yard on January 13. Investigators say Alley and his wife had an altercation several days before the deadly stabbing.

Investigators say Stubbert admitted to killing Alley after learning of the altercation. Investigators say Stubbert claimed previous abuse in the relationship between Alley and Stubbert’s sister. Investigators say Stubbert claimed to be under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol at the time of the killing.

Investigators found the knife and clothes in a burn pile outside Stubbert’s home.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted the Shannon County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

