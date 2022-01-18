Springfield Public Schools closes through the week because of spike in COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Because of absences from COVID-19, Springfield Public Schools announced it is closing school through the week. The district announced it will not go virtual during this time.

Over the last week alone, SPS has documented 863 cases of COVID-19, impacting 661 students and 202 staff. In addition, this has led to challenges in recruiting available substitutes.

At this time, the best option to address staffing shortages and help limit the further spread of COVID-19 is to temporarily close our schools and district offices beginning Wednesday, January 19. The district says it hopes by Monday, Jan. 24 to return to normal operations.

Please note the following:

While district facilities are closed this week, all SPS sites will undergo a thorough cleaning.

The district’s centralized testing location will remain open, but COVID-19 testing will be limited to symptomatic SPS staff until further notice. This will allow SPS to accommodate the demand for appointments with the available inventory of test kits. For other testing opportunities, visit this website

Note: If you are currently enrolled in virtual learning and already receive grab-and-go meals, additional sign-up is not required. Grab-and-go meals will be available for students throughout the temporary closure and sign-up is required. Five days of meals will be available for pick-up on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 4 to 5 p.m. at select sites. To sign up for meals and learn more about pick-up, use this form

If the current staffing shortages are not improved by Monday, the district will provide an update, which may include an extension of the temporary closure or a transition to virtual learning.

We understand that this change creates a disruption for families and have taken every measure available to avoid this step; however, we are currently unable to continue providing appropriate staffing in our schools. In consultation with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, we determined that this was the best approach for protecting the health and well-being of all those we serve.

SPS encourages you to practice social distancing by limiting public interactions, wearing a mask while in public settings, monitoring symptoms daily, scheduling a test if you’re symptomatic, and if you have not already done so, getting a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.

