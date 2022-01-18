Volunteer Ozarks: Clean Green Goals & Success

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Springfield partnered with community members to start Clean Green in the spring of 2021.

This initiative began with the goal to keep the Queen City clean from litter piling up amid growing complaints in the community. Daniel Posey talked to Kristen Milam about the city’s huge response to this initiative in 2021 and its ongoing success. Plus, a young volunteer, Maren, shares her passion for getting involved and the message she wants you to hear.

