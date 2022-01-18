Advertisement

Weekly statewide testing site moves in Springfield; get reimbursement for at-home testing too

By Zachary Dodge
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - State-administered COVID-19 testing in Springfield moved to a new location.

Cars lined up in the parking lot for the Springfield Cardinals. The demand for testing led to a few backups.
Health officials moved the state testing site from outside of Mother’s Brewing Company where demand stretched down the street. The testing is free. It happens every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At-home tests remain in demand too. A new program will now make your insurance provider cover the cost of those tests if you do it right. Trevor Croley at Croley Insurance says there are a few ways it will work and it can be different across companies.

“That first option, and it’s one that I’ve used personally, is going to the insurance carrier and asking them for an actual kit,” said Croley. “And most of these insurance carriers have them available. They will actually send them to your house.”

You can also ask your insurance provider to reimburse the cost of the at-home tests. Croley says that may take a longer time.

