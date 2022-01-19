Advertisement

City of Fayetteville, Ark. requires masks for city-owned buildings

Multiple schools in north Arkansas will begin the school year with mask mandates.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The city of Fayetteville has reinstated its requirement to wear a face mask in city-owned buildings as the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to surge in Arkansas.

The Fayetteville City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance requiring masks that is similar to one that expired in late December, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. The mask requirement will be in effect until March 2 unless extended by the council.

The requirement was approved as Arkansas hit a new record high for hospitalizations because of the coronavirus. The state health department reported 67 new COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, bringing its total to 1,487.

The department also reported 3,213 new virus cases and 15 new virus deaths. The true number of cases, though, is likely higher because of people testing at home or who are infected but haven’t been tested.

