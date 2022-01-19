Crash backs up traffic on U.S. 60 in Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police closed part of U.S. 60 in Republic Wednesday afternoon for a crash.

The crash happened near State Highway MM and U.S. 60 around 2:30 p.m.

The crash involves multiple cars. MoDOT asks drivers in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 to use the shoulder around the crash scene. We have not received any word of injuries. Watch for updates.

