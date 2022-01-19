Advertisement

Crash backs up traffic on U.S. 60 in Republic, Mo.

The crash happened near State Highway MM and U.S. 60 around 2:30 p.m.
The crash happened near State Highway MM and U.S. 60 around 2:30 p.m.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police closed part of U.S. 60 in Republic Wednesday afternoon for a crash.

The crash involves multiple cars. MoDOT asks drivers in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 to use the shoulder around the crash scene. We have not received any word of injuries. Watch for updates.

