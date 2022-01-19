Advertisement

Crash kills pedestrian near Willow Springs, Mo.

(AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash killing a pedestrian near Willow Springs.

Marilyn McReynolds, 72, died in the crash on Missouri 76 shortly before noon Tuesday.

Investigators say McReynolds walked onto the roadway and was struck by a vehicle. She later died at a West Plains hospital.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol mistakenly sends out ‘Batman’ alert
Justin Noble/Wright County Sheriff's Office
Law enforcement arrests man wanted for domestic violence warrant out of Wright County, Mo.
Citing that a Cole County Circuit Court decision has 30 days before it would take effect, the...
Springfield Public Schools closes through the week because of spike in COVID-19
Light rain will change to sleet and then snow, but amounts will be light.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dropping temperatures all day
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Winter Weather/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas
Children attend princess story time at No Baked Cookie Dough.
Moms and Money: Princesses of the 417
Missouri State University partners with AmeriCorps to help fight food insecurities on campus.
Light rain will change to sleet and then snow, but amounts will be light.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dropping temperatures all day