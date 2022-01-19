Crash kills pedestrian near Willow Springs, Mo.

NEAR WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash killing a pedestrian near Willow Springs.

Marilyn McReynolds, 72, died in the crash on Missouri 76 shortly before noon Tuesday.

Investigators say McReynolds walked onto the roadway and was struck by a vehicle. She later died at a West Plains hospital.

