Crash kills pedestrian near Willow Springs, Mo.
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEAR WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash killing a pedestrian near Willow Springs.
Marilyn McReynolds, 72, died in the crash on Missouri 76 shortly before noon Tuesday.
Investigators say McReynolds walked onto the roadway and was struck by a vehicle. She later died at a West Plains hospital.
