CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on warrants in Christian and Taney counties

David Walter Cloud, 56 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted on warrants from two counties. Detectives are looking for David Walter Cloud. The 56-year-old is charged with theft in Taney County and possession of a controlled substance in Christian County. Cloud is wanted on parole and probation violations.

Investigators say he’s approximately 5′10″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has hazel eyes and is bald. Police say Cloud is known to frequent Springfield and Nixa. If you see this man call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

