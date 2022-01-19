Advertisement

FBI warning consumers on thieves using fake QR codes to steal

The FBI says hackers are using fake QR codes to try to steal money.
The FBI says hackers are using fake QR codes to try to steal money.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cyber criminals have another way to try to get into your wallet.

On Wednesday, the FBI issued a warning about QR codes.

Those are the bar codes consumers scan on their phones to open a website and have been used more frequently by businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, feds say hackers are using fake QR codes to send people to malicious sites that can hijack payments and steal personal data.

The feds say fraudulent QR codes are relatively easy for scammers to make and advise people to use app stores on their phones instead of codes to download apps.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol mistakenly sends out ‘Batman’ alert
Winter weather possible today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold and Getting Colder
Citing that a Cole County Circuit Court decision has 30 days before it would take effect, the...
Springfield Public Schools closes through the week because of spike in COVID-19
Justin Noble/Wright County Sheriff's Office
Law enforcement arrests man wanted for domestic violence warrant out of Wright County, Mo.
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents
Boone County, Ark. officials close Old Federal Building in Harrison indefinitely
Boone County, Ark. officials close Old Federal Building in Harrison indefinitely
Biden holds rare news conference
Winter weather possible today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold and Getting Colder
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) scores on a 4-yard touchdown reception...
Chiefs keep leaning on McKinnon, other unsung players