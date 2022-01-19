FIRST ALERT WEATHER: It’s just going to get colder and colder today

Here comes the cold! The arctic cold front moved in quickly this morning. We were in the 40s overnight, and temperatures will continue to fall this afternoon to the 20s. Strong winds from the north will plummet the wind chills to the teens and single digits this afternoon.

Temps plummeting today (KYTV)

Now, let’s talk precipitation. The threat of seeing wintry precipitation will stay south of I-44. The spotty rain in the morning will transition to a wintry mix around the lunch hour. Around 2 pm, colder air will continue to transition the light sleet falling to snow. Winds will quickly chill the roads, and as light precipitation accumulates, slick spots may develop this afternoon. Icy accumulations less than 0.10″ can be expected south of I-44. As for the snow, south of I-44 is the zone to watch. A range from a dusting to a half-inch will be the primary accumulation, can’t rule out a few isolated spots seeing upwards of an inch of snow.

Winter weather threats today. These can be expected mainly south of I-44 (KYTV)

Mixed precip and snow mainly south of I-44 (KYTV)

Northwest Arkansas is under a Winter Weather Advisory as they have A higher chance for wintry precipitation, and slick roads.

Winter weather advisory for NW Arkansas (KYTV)

The coldest air won’t be felt today, but early tomorrow morning and Friday morning. Temperatures tonight fall to the single digits. With winds continuing to be a problem, below zero wind chills are possible. In north-central Arkansas, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 6 am Thursday through 10 am. Temperatures tomorrow only rise to the 20s, and the wind will stick through the afternoon. Friday morning will be similar, but temperatures will rebound to the 30s in the afternoon.

Wind chill advisory for north-central Arkansas (KYTV)

This weekend, the 40s are back!

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.