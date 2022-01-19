Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Be prepared for another round of light winter weather in the Ozarks Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for counties in northern Arkansas. It lasts only from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It includes:

  • Baxter, Ark.
  • Benton, Ark.
  • Boone, Ark.
  • Carroll, Ark.
  • Madison, Ark.
  • Marion, Ark.
  • Newton, Ark.
  • Searcy, Ark.
  • Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for ice and light snow for Wednesday evening. Expect a glaze of ice, then up to an inch of snow on top of it. Wind chill values will likely drop below 0.

