First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Be prepared for another round of light winter weather in the Ozarks Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for counties in northern Arkansas. It lasts only from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It includes:

Baxter, Ark.

Benton, Ark.

Boone, Ark.

Carroll, Ark.

Madison, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Newton, Ark.

Searcy, Ark.

Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for ice and light snow for Wednesday evening. Expect a glaze of ice, then up to an inch of snow on top of it. Wind chill values will likely drop below 0.

