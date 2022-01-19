Advertisement

Flyers with racial slurs against MLK placed in yards of a few Springfield neighborhoods

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A handful of neighborhoods near Battlefield Mall in Springfield found racist notes across their yards on Tuesday morning.

Ziploc bags with white rice and a note inside were scattered across several yards and driveways in a few neighborhoods near East Greenwood Street and McCann Avenue. The note inside the bag had racial slurs against Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

” ‘Pray for the white Americans,’ ” neighbor Jonathan Sales read from the note. “That’s kind of an oxymoron. I hate that.”

From yard to yard, the note’s message offended many living in the area.

The note read: “Martin Luther King, Jr. He said ‘I have a dream.’ His dream has become America’s nightmare. Maybe your family will be killed by your ‘equal.’ ”

The paper concluded with racial slurs against Dr. King.

”It seemed a little divisive,” neighbor Alan Lovekamp said. “And just not something you would think really makes sense with at least how my experience is in the neighborhood.”

Those living in the area said they have never experienced anything like this. They said the note is bizarre and unusual.

”I mean [it’s] pretty much someone trying to cause division, you know, animosity between neighbors,” Sales said. “I don’t know.”

Many agree the message is hurtful and does not belong in America.

”It’s very upsetting,” said one neighbor named Louis. “To know that not only there’s people in this neighborhood who still think like this, it is just such a dated way of thinking, you know. Martin Luther King, Jr. had a dream that I think a lot of Americans can relate to.”

The other side of the note said “Loyal White Knights” at the top. It also listed a website and a 24/7 hotline number.

“There are a lot of kids that walk down the streets, riding their bikes, going to school,” Louis said. “To possibly see this in their yard when they get home from school, that is my main concern.”

The Springfield Police Department said it has received a few reports about the bag and the note. The department said it is following up on the information. Meanwhile, many neighbors hope they never see something like that again.

KY3 called the numbers on the note and could not get through. The website was listed as “suspended.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

