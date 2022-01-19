Investigators say woman confessed to deadly shooting of Galena, Mo. man during jailhouse phone calls

GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say admitted in recorded jailhouse calls she killed a man from Galena, then dumped his body in Dade County.

Shiela R. Phillips, 58, of Galena, faces a murder charge in the death of Billy Mack Walker. Gerald Keith Hoffman faces tampering with evidence charge in connection to Walker’s death.

Investigators say Hoffman first confessed to shooting Walker in a chair at a home. In a follow-up interview, investigators say Hoffman changed his statement. Investigators say Hoffman claims Phillips came to him to dispose of Walker’s body. Investigators say Hoffman dumped the body with Phillips, then destroyed evidence.

Investigators say Phillips admitted on two separate jailhouse recorded phone calls she was not going to let Hoffman suffer for Walker’s death. Investigators say it is clear in the phone calls she was responsible for Walker’s death.

Neighbors told KY3 Walker and Phillips had been in a previous relationship.

