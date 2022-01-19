Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: the search for a grump cat, missing for three months

This cat named Grumpybutt has been missing for three months
By Leigh Moody
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a search for a missing emotional service cat has now stretched into three months.

The missing kitty has a funny name, but her disappearance has been anything but funny for her very worried owner.

Grumpybutt got her name from being a little standoffish at first since someone dumped her in a ditch to die.

“She was a rescue, I got her when she was two weeks old.”

Jewell Christensen nursed her back to health and they’ve been inseparable since.

“We really bonded, I took her everywhere with me and I made her my emotional support animal. If I walk in from a bad day at work and I’m bawling, she’ll climb up my leg and sit on my shoulder and go everywhere with me. She feels my emotions.”

Jewell even created a facebook page called the Life of Grumpybutt, It showcases the cute bond they have. But there haven’t been any new posts since early October.

“She heard a dog bark and she freaked out and jumped out of the car and bolted down the street. She had gone down Scott st and then came back up and ran down Nichols.”

Jewell has Grumpybutt posted on my Lost and Found page and has searched the area many times, with no luck.

And Jewell isn’t the only one feeling sad. Her cat Boo is very bonded to Grumpy.

“My other cat hasn’t been like active and playful. They’re buddies and best friends. It’s really sad because I don’t know if she got hit by a car, I don’t if a dog attacked her, I don’t know if someone took her in. I don’t know.”

If someone does have her, Jewell is offering a reward and a heartfelt plea to get Grumpy back.

“She’s like my best friend, even though she’s a cat. I love her a lot.”

If you see Grumpy or know anything about what happened to her, you can post a tip on the Leigh’s ost and Found facebook page or you can message Jewell at the link below.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook
Jewell Christensen facebook

