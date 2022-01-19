Advertisement

Missouri beats Ole Miss behind 23 points from Davis

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST
(AP) - OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Amari Davis scored 23 points, Kobe Brown added 15 and Missouri beat Mississippi 78-53 on Tuesday night.

Missouri won just its fourth game in 19 meetings with Ole Miss since the Tigers joined the Southeastern Conference in the 2012-13 season.

Missouri led by double figures the entire second half. Ole Miss pulled within 57-47 after a 9-0 run, but the Tigers answered by scoring the next 15 points — with six points from Brown — for a 25-point lead with three minutes left.

Javon Pickett and Ronnie DeGray III each had 11 points for Missouri (8-9, 2-3). Point guard Jarron Coleman grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds, to go with eight points and seven assists, to help the Tigers hold a 40-26 edge on the glass.

Davis scored 13 points in the first half and Missouri lead 38-23 after shooting 55.6% from the field. Ole Miss was just 8 for 31 (25.8%) in the opening 20 minutes and finished at 34.4%.

Daeshun Ruffin scored 12 points for Mississippi (9-8, 1-4), which has lost five of its last six games. Nysier Brooks had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams play familiar foes on Saturday. Missouri looks for its second victory against Alabama this season, while Ole Miss tries for the same against rival Mississippi State.

