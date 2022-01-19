Missouri Job Center to host 90-Day Trucking Apprenticeship Challenge information meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re interested in receiving your commercial drivers license, there’s an opportunity available. It’s a 90-Day Trucking Apprenticeship Challenge through the US Department of Labor and Transportation.

Katherine Trombetta with the Missouri Job Center said those participating in the program will receive hands on learning in the classroom and out on the road all while getting paid. She said industries across the board are in need of drivers who have their commercial drivers license especially with the supply chain issues.

”That’s the main advantage to the participant is that they are getting paid while they’re training,” said Trombeta. “Then the company knows that they have trained this employee and they’ve invested in them. They know in the end that they’re going to get a great employee after this apprenticeship is finished.”

The Missouri Job Center is hosting a virtual informational meeting on the trucking apprenticeship Wednesday morning at 10. To receive a link to the meeting Trombetta said to call the Missouri Job Center at (417) 887-4343 or email Tracy Polk at tpolk@springfieldmo.gov.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.